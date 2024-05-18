Corinthians Legend Cássio Joins Cruzeiro After 12 Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cássio's 12-year stint at Corinthians ended Friday with the club announcing his contract concluded early by mutual agreement.



This decision enables his unrestricted free move to Cruzeiro immediately.



Expressing thanks in a farewell video, Cássio highlighted his 12 years and five months at the club.



He appreciated the support and memorable moments shared with fans. Moreover, he thanked all staff, players, and coaches for their support.



Cássio's last training with Corinthians was on Friday, though he did not engage in field activities.



He plans to sign a three-year deal with Cruzeiro next Monday.



Farewell tributes from Corinthians are underway, with a press conference scheduled for Saturday at noon.







This week, fans and teammates celebrated Cássio with ovations and hugs during a Copa Sudamericana game, appreciating his long service.



He hinted at discussing more details later. Several internal conflicts influenced Cássio's decision to leave.



His bond with fans and management had weakened, exacerbated by a disappointing contract extension offer from Corinthians after Cruzeiro's interest.



Despite challenges, including losing his starting position, Cássio is mentally prepared for a fresh start.



He is set to become Cruzeiro's top earner under a new three-year contract.



Since joining Corinthians in 2012, Cássio played 712 matches and 17 games this season.



He is renowned for crucial saves that helped secure the 2012 Libertadores and Club World Cup.



Cássio also helped win four Paulista titles, a Recopa Sudamericana, and two Brasileirão championships.



Corinthians has lauded Cássio as a legendary figure, expressing eternal gratitude.



Both President Augusto Melo and the football management wished him well in his upcoming endeavors.

