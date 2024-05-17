Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Wins Chad Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Constitutional Council of Chad has formally announced Mahamat Idriss Deby as the country's president following his victory in the presidential election held on May 6th.

Deby secured 61 percent of the votes, while Prime Minister Succes Masra obtained 18.54 percent, and former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke came in third with 16.93 percent.

Prime Minister Succes Masra had called on the Constitutional Council to annul the election results, terming the vote an "electoral farce".

Deby was declared the transitional president in 2021 following the killing of his father, former President Idriss Deby. (end)

