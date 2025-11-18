US Secretly Drafting New Plan, Inspired By Gaza Deal, To End Ukraine War: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump administration has been "secretly" working in consultation with Russia to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, US and Russian officials told Axios. As per the report, the US' plan is likely to have 28 points -- "inspired" by the US president's successful push for a deal in war-torn Gaza.

It's not yet clear how Ukraine and its European backers will feel about it, Axios reported.

The 28-point US plan

Sources told Axios that the plan's 28 points fall into four general buckets: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.

A US official reportedly said that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev said in an interview on Monday that he spent three days huddled with Witkoff and other members of Trump's team when Dmitriev visited Miami from October 24-26.

"We feel the Russian position is really being heard," Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

Meeting with Zelenskyy

US and Ukraine officials also said that Witkoff was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in Turkey but postponed his trip.

Witkoff reportedly discussed the plan with Zelensky's national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, in a meeting earlier this week in Miami. "We know the Americans are working on something," the Ukrainian official said.

"The president has been clear that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal to end the war. President Trump believes that there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown," a White House official told Axios.

The aim of US' plan

Dmitriev told Axios that the basic idea was to take the principles Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to in Alaska in August and produce a proposal "to address the Ukraine conflict, but also how to restore U.S.-Russia ties [and] address Russia's security concerns."

"It's actually a much broader framework, basically saying, 'How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,'" he was quoted as saying.

He said the aim is to produce a written document along those lines before Trump and Putin next meet.

What to watch now

The US official confirmed the White House had started briefing European officials about the new plan, in addition to the Ukrainians.

The official said the White House thinks there's a real chance of getting the Ukrainians and Europeans on board, and said the plan would be adapted based on input from the various parties.

"We think the timing is good for this plan now. But both parties need to be practical and realistic," the U.S. official said.