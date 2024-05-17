Kuwait Amir Congratulates Norway On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Norwegian King Harald V expressing congratulations on his country's national day and wishing him good health and the friendly country further progress and prosperity. (end) rk

