Kuwait Amir Congratulates Norway On Nat'l Day


5/17/2024 2:22:09 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Norwegian King Harald V expressing congratulations on his country's national day and wishing him good health and the friendly country further progress and prosperity. (end)
