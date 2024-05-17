Guneet Monga, Women In Film Los Angeles Launch Initiative To Back Women Filmmakers In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Academy Award winner Guneet Monga will be pioneering a new initiative, a part of the global WIFTI (Women In Film & Television International) network, to advance gender equity in Indian screen industries, which was launched at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Guneet said:“From being in rooms where male colleagues have had to communicate on my behalf so I'd be taken seriously, to leading international co-productions and studio-scale projects, I've seen and been actively involved in the progress over two decades.”

“Yet comprehensive studies like the 'O Womaniya! The 2023 report' still suggests a lack of gender diversities across key filmmaking departments. The study of 156 films reported that only 12 per cent of head-of-department positions were occupied by women."

In an exclusive Cannes Film Festival event hosted by the Paris Film Region and WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles), the official launch of a new Women In Film chapter was announced; WIF: India.

According to a statement, WIF: India aims to bring parity and opportunities for women seeking careers in the screen industries. An advisory council of industry leaders will be assembled with representation from across India to support the programming and advocacy of WIF: India, including research, mentorship, and creative labs for women filmmakers.

She added: "Throughout its 50 years, WIF has worked to transform the culture in Hollywood by helping build the pipeline of emerging women creatives. My hope for WIF: India is to help lower the systemic barriers in accessing these jobs for women, as well as excite a new era of transformation – by offering mentorship, networking, and opening up fellowships, workshops, and an industry helpline to help sustain the careers of those currently in the industry."

“Women are truly the future, and alongside WIF and WIF: India, we hope to tap into that limitless potential, building parity and opportunities for women seeking careers in the screen industries.”

“With an ever-expanding global market and deeper connections between the film industries in India and the US, this is a natural next step in the evolution of our gender parity work,” said Kirsten Schaffer, CEO of WIF.

“We realise the immense value in creating community and resources for women filmmakers in India, and we're looking forward to collaborating with Guneet in this initiative.”

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF has been fighting for gender equity for more than 50 years.