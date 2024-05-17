Er Rashid Trends On Twitter

Days after his son Abrar started campaigning for his incarcerated father, his rallies have been attended by thousands of people across several North Kashmir districts.

This backing is not only evident in offline gatherings but also online, with Er Rashid trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Notably, the growing traction of his campaign is visible both on the ground and in the digital sphere.

Videos showcasing widespread support for Er Rashid's campaign have been disseminated widely.

Noted Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani posted a video of Abrar Rashid with the caption,“Reporting from Kashmir:

Kashmiriyon ka gussa vote ke zariye bahar aa raha hai” is the common sentiment. Such scenes in Kashmir during elections are unprecedented. Supporters of jailed leader Er Rashid in Bandipora. His son is leading his campaign.”



Another 'X' user Saqib Khan tweeted,“Call me a traitor or whatever you want but I'll cast my life's first vote to Er Rashid

if my vote can help to release someone's Father from prison I am going for it.”

Many social media users posted similar tweets. Aquib Ali, posted,“Dear colleagues, let us recognize Er Rashid not just as a politician but as a true leader of the people. His voice in Parliament has the potential to shake the foundations of the ruling regime. By casting our votes in his favor, we can pave the way for his release.”

Much to the surprise of netizens, a video of an African from 'Ghana' started to do rounds on the social media. In the video he states that,“I am from Ghana and I want every Kashmiri out there to support Er. Rashid as he is the best. Support Er. Rashid!” The video went viral on social media.

Pertinently, as the Srinagar Lok Sabha elections concluded in Srinagar on Monday, all eyes are on North Kashmir now. With the significant response Rashid and his party, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), has garnered, analysts believe he could bring about a major surprise. Engineer's participation is seen as giving an edge to Omar Abdullah.

In the past Er, Rashid has been detained multiple times during protests and even thrown out by Marshals from the state legislative assembly. His pictures of eating“beef kebabs” to“protest pictures” have been viral in the past as well and netizens have shown keen interest in the political career of the firebrand politician.

