Lebanese Premier Congratulates Kuwait PM On Forming New Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Caretaker Premier Najib Mikati congratulated on Thursday His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on forming the new cabinet.

Meeting with His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama, Mikati wished the new government every success in its missions and Kuwait everlasting prosperity, the Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister took part in the 33rd ordinary session of the Arab Summit.

Meanwhile, Mikati met with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa at the summit during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and situations in Lebanon and the region.

King Hamad welcomed Mikati and his participation in the summit, stressing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and keenness on developing and improving them, the Lebanese cabinet said in a statement. (end)

