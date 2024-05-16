Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson To Miss Season Finale Due To A Facial Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester City has confirmed that goalkeeper Ederson will miss both Sunday's final Premier League game and the FA Cup final due to a facial injury.

The Brazilian sustained the injury during the victory against Tottenham on Tuesday, which brought the club to the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive title.

Scans have revealed that Ederson has a small fracture in his right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero. Despite initial concerns, it has been confirmed that the 30-year-old did not suffer a concussion.

Ederson attempted to continue playing after receiving extensive treatment during the second half of the 2-0 win, but manager Pep Guardiola decided to withdraw him a few minutes later.

A club statement read:“Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket.”

Stefan Ortega, who replaced Ederson, made a crucial late save to prevent Spurs from equalizing before Erling Haaland scored his second goal of the night from the penalty spot, securing the win.

Ortega, who has stepped in for Ederson due to injury in four Premier League games this season, will continue as the deputy.

City will clinch another title if they defeat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. They will then aim to achieve a second successive double by beating arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley the following weekend.

