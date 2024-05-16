'Lone Wolf' Was Behind Shooting Of Slovakia's Fico, Says Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bratislava, May 16 (IANS/DPA) A man described as a "lone wolf" has been charged with the attempted murder of Slovakian Prime Minister Rober Fico, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said.
Estok said the 71-year-old suspect was motivated by political grievances to try and assassinate Fico.
He described the man as a "lone wolf" who is "not a member of a radicalised political group, either right-wing or left-wing".
Prime Minister Fico was shot four times on Wednesday and remains in hospital in a serious condition.
