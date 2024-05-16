Ajloun Cable Car To Temporarily Close For Annual Maintenance

Ajloun, May 16 (Petra) - The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group announced on Thursday the temporary shutdown of the Ajloun Cable Car for its annual maintenance regimen.Ezzedine Momani, the director of the Ajloun cable car, informed the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the closure is scheduled to commence on May 27 and extend until June 14.

