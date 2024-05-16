Czech leader demands end to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Sky News, Czech President Petr Pavel has called for an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the imperative of diplomatic negotiations involving both Kiev and Moscow. Drawing on his extensive military background, Pavel expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine's ability to achieve a decisive victory over Russia, highlighting the entrenched nature of the territorial dispute.



Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Pavel underscored the need for a pragmatic approach, stating, "We have to be realistic." He emphasized that any resolution must recognize the reality that Russia is unlikely to relinquish control over territories it currently occupies, including regions that voted to join Russia in 2022 and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia several years prior.



Pavel advocated for a cessation of hostilities as a precursor to meaningful negotiations on a future arrangement. He stressed the importance of involving not only Ukraine and Russia but also other relevant stakeholders who could serve as guarantors of any potential agreement. While acknowledging the West's capacity to support Ukraine militarily, Pavel cautioned against direct intervention by NATO, warning of the risk of escalation into a direct confrontation with Russia.



When queried about the prospect of Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO, Pavel expressed cautious optimism, contingent upon the restoration of peace in the region. He affirmed that discussions regarding Ukraine's potential membership could only proceed once a settlement has been reached and stability restored.



Pavel's remarks underscore the complexity of the Ukraine conflict and the nuanced diplomatic approach required to address it effectively. As efforts to find a resolution continue, his call for inclusive negotiations and recognition of geopolitical realities reflects a pragmatic and forward-thinking approach to fostering peace and stability in the region.

