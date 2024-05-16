ACRES Real Estate Exhibition kicks off tomorrow, unveils huge property projects in the UAE

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 15, 2024

The inaugural edition of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai is set to launch tomorrow, May 16, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More than 40 major real estate companies are participating in the exhibition this year, along with top-tier property developers and investors from the UAE, the broader region, and the entire world. The event represents an exciting debut of over 120 real estate projects making their first appearance in the UAE.

Spanning over an area of 6000 square meters, ACRES provides investors and potential property buyers with an extensive array of investment opportunities. The exhibition showcases a diverse selection of residential, commercial, and industrial properties and land parcels, featuring exclusive offers at competitive pricing.

These offerings include various installment and repayment plans and medium- to long-term financing options, presented by a substantial group of real estate developers and investors, giving attendees the opportunity to get acquainted with different types of properties and residential complexes.

Domestic and international projects

During its participation in ACRES Dubai, Reportage Properties, one of the largest private developers in the UAE, is set to showcase its latest and most notable real estate projects within the UAE and beyond.

This includes Verdana, a residential project located within the Dubai Investment Park (DIP), featuring a wide range of 4-bedroom townhouse units with exclusive amenities. Reportage Properties will also spotlight other projects in other areas, such as Montenapoleone in Cairo, Egypt, and Sylvana in Turkey.

Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the company's upcoming residential projects in Abu Dhabi, including Selina Bay at Yas Island and Royal Park at Masdar City.

Luxurious residential units

At the exhibition, “Al Thuriah” real estate company will showcase its flagship and latest projects, featuring the sale of its luxury residential units in key areas of the emirate of Sharjah. These units are distinguished by their spacious balconies and direct views of the stunning seashore.

Al Thuriah’s residential units, most notably Sharjah Terraces Tower, Al Alia Tower, and La Plage 2 Tower, are available for ownership by all nationalities. The company also plans to unveil a range of its upcoming real estate projects during the event.

Eco-friendly and modern apartments

As part of the exhibition, GJ Properties, a real estate developer in the UAE, is set to spotlight its latest projects, including the Ajman Creek Towers, a distinguished residential project offering stunning views of the Ajman Corniche.

The company will also feature the Princess Village, a luxurious residential community offering diverse unit sizes with competitive and interest-free payment plans. Also on display will be the Bluebell Residence, a residential project that involves eco-friendly and modern apartments designed to the highest standards to ensure the comfort and well-being of its residents.

Striking successful deals and partnerships

ACRES provides a distinguished platform for visitors to communicate, interact, and network with top-tier real estate developers and explore the latest property projects in Dubai.

This event also offers a special opportunity for everyone involved in the bustling real estate sector to make profitable and successful deals and form partnerships that support further growth in this vital sector that has witnessed significant leaps nationwide.

Real estate transactions and activities surged by the end of 2023 as they recorded an increase in value totaling approximately AED 765.1 billion. This growth reflects the comprehensive urban and economic development underway across the UAE, spanning various investment fields.

A variety of activities

ACRES exhibition offers a comprehensive program of workshops, training sessions, and courses, all provided free of charge in both Arabic and English languages. Led by a panel of esteemed experts, specialists, and influential figures in the real estate sector, these sessions will delve into the present status and future potential of the UAE’s real estate market.

The exhibition will welcome visitors throughout its four days, from May 16th to May 19th, starting from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM, except on Friday when it will open from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.





