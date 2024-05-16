At A Glance: The 2024 Federal Budget Split Four Ways

( MENAFN - The Conversation) The government has handed down its budget for 2024–25. It's delivered a $9.3 billion surplus for the financial year just about to finish but is forecasting a $28.3 billion deficit for next year. Here's the key points:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.