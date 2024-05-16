No Russian Warships In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov as of 07:30 on Thursday, May 16.
The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps five warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian activists published photos of damaged Russian warships undergoing repairs in Kilen Bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
