No Russian Warships In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov as of 07:30 on Thursday, May 16.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps five warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian activists published photos of damaged Russian warships undergoing repairs in Kilen Bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.