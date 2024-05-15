NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting At Level Of Defense Ministers To Be Held In June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Allied Defence Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on

13 and 14 June 2024. On 13 June, a NATO-Ukraine Council will meet at the level of Defence Ministers.

This is said in a press release published on the NATO website.

As noted, the meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. He will address the media by the end of each day of the Ministerial meeting.

A detailed media programme of the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers will be available on the NATO website closer to the event.

As Ukrinform reported, the NATO Military Committee will meet in Brussels on 16 May 2024, at the Allied Chiefs of Defence level. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the in person meeting, which will be also attended by the Ukrainian Chief of Defence.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Military Committee for the opening session to address the Alliance's key priorities and challenges.