ICJ Rejects Israel's Request To Postpone Thursday's Hearing

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected Israel's request to postpone Thursday's hearing until next week, the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot said on Wednesday.The newspaper noted that Israel expects the ICJ to order a cessation of hostilities on Thursday, adding that it does not intend to abide by it.On the other hand, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that Israel will send a legal delegation to the ICJ to respond to the request to stop the war.