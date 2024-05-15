Future Electronics Celebrates National Denim Day In Support Of The Cure Foundation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated National Denim Day on May 14th 2024 with their Montreal employees.



National Denim Day is an annual event held by The Cure Foundation. Employees at workplaces across Canada are invited to wear jeans to work and make a donation for breast cancer awareness and support. Pink ribbons will be handed out to participating employees.



Future Electronics is proud to support this incredible cause through the fun of National Denim Day. Future Electronics has been an annual participant in National Denim Day for many years.



Future Electronics believes giving back the community is paramount, and enjoys hosting events such as National Denim Day throughout the year to involve employees in raising funds and awareness for great causes.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



