World Young Turkish Writers Union Turns 25

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Twenty-five years have passed since the establishment of theWorld Young Turkish Writers Union (WTUW), Azernews reports.

Founded in 1998 with the mission of promoting Turkish literatureand enhancing creativity among young writers, the WTUW has played avital role in nurturing literary talent and providing a platformfor aspiring writers to showcase their work.







The significant date has been celebrated at the TURKSOYheadquarters, marking a significant milestone in the organisation'shistory.

The anniversary celebration brought together members of theunion, literary enthusiasts, and distinguished guests tocommemorate the WTUW achievements of the past 25 years.







The General Secretary of the International Organisation ofTurkic Culture (TURKSOY), Sultan Raev, highly appreciated the factthat over 50 works have been published since the day of the union'sestablishment, active participation in literary and culturalprojects, and important events.







Founder-chairman of the World Young Turkish Writers Union(WTUW), an expert of the Culture Committee of the AzerbaijaniParliament, Akbar Goshal, thanked TURKSOY and Sultan Rayev forhospitality and expressed his confidence that the union, which hasserved the Turkish world for 25 years, will continue its extensiveactivities.

Rasmiyya Sabir's book "Between Earth and Sky", Akbar Goshali'sbook "Horses from the Altai", Shamseddin Kuzechi's book "My Poems",and Intigam Yasar's book "I Call My Name" were also presented aspart of the event.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the World YoungTurkish Writers Union, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev,TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General Sait Yusuf, Eurasian Writers UnionChairman Yagub Ömaroglu and Hayrettin Ivgin were presented with a25th anniversary medal.

TURKSOY's Secretary General Sultan Raev also presentedShamseddin Kuzachi, professor Rasmiyya Sabir, and poets AkbarGoshaly, Intigam Yashar and Murad Toylu with 30th anniversarymedals of TURKSOY.







Note that TURKSOY has its roots in meetings held in 1992 in Bakuand Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistandeclared their commitment to cooperate in a joint culturalframework.

The International Organisation of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is theUNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon thesignature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture ofAzerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, andTurkiye.