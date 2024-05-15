Gordon Brothers Opens Regional Office in Dubai

(MENAFN- IHC) Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, opened an office in Dubai to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.



The firm has been active in the Middle East since 2023 and provides holistic solutions across asset services and trading to retail and industrial clients in the region with a focus on servicing companies, financial institutions and their advisors. Positioned at a key intersection between east and west, the Dubai office is a strategic investment for Gordon Brothers.



Phillip Weston, Director, Commercial & Industrial, leads the Dubai office and is responsible for driving growth in the region and delivering asset-based solutions to clients in the Middle East and Africa.



"Phillip brings a tremendous amount of expertise in providing tailored asset-based solutions for clients across a range of industries in Africa, Middle East, India and Sri Lanka, including automotive, construction, manufacturing, marine, mining, transport and retail,” said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



"In addition to giving us dedicated feet on the ground, our expansion into Dubai brings the breadth and depth of our global asset experts and provides an enhanced level of support to our clients in the region.”



"I am delighted to join Gordon Brothers at such a pivotal time for the business,” said Phillip Weston. “With a deep heritage in helping clients maximise the value of their assets since 1903, it is great to be part of such fantastic company and to play a key part in our clients’ success.”





MENAFN15052024003331011284ID1108214833