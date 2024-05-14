King Briefed On Expansion Plans For Abdali Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty highlights the project's contribution to achieving Economic Modernisation Vision Value of Abdali project is estimated at more than JD2.4 billion, receiving about 20 million visitors annually

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday was briefed on plans for the second phase of the expansion of the Abdali project.

During a meeting with the chairman and members of the board of directors of the Abdali Investment and Development Company (AID), His Majesty highlighted the project's important contribution to achieving the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to develop the national economy, attract investments and provide job opportunities for Jordanians, according to a Royal Court statement.



The value of the Abdali project is estimated at more than JD2.4 billion, and it is home to Jordanian, Arab and foreign investments, receiving about 20 million visitors annually.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King commended the partnership between the public and private sectors in the Abdali project, which contributed to development, noting the need to build on what has been achieved in this project, the statement said.



His Majesty was briefed on plans for developing the second phase of the project, which will extend over an area of 1.2 million square metres, and is expected to provide over 3,000 job opportunities annually, according to the statement.



Plans for the second phase of the project include the construction of a multi-use conference centre that can accommodate 25,000 people, in addition to two towers that include hotels, residential apartments, commercial centres, and advanced medical facilities.

The second phase of the project focuses on enhancing Jordan's position as a major destination for specialised tourism, and seeks to provide a sustainable environment that takes green spaces into consideration.

AID Chairman Amer Al Fayez spoke about the most notable achievements of the project, whose first phase extends over an area of 1.03 million square metres, noting that it attracted about 500 companies operating in 27 sectors, and provided a total of 15,000 job opportunities by 2023.

He added that the office occupancy rate in the project reached 95 per cent, noting that the first phase of the Abdali project attracted leading local and international companies and institutions, such as Siemens, Orange and Amazon.



According to Fayez, the second phase of the project is expected to generate investments worth about JD5 billion.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.



