UN Chief Appalled By Israeli Occupation Escalation In, Around Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 14 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres is appalled by the escalation of Israeli military activity in and around Rafah in southern Gaza, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said Tuesday.

In a press release, Dujarric said "the Secretary-General is appalled by the escalation of military activity in and around Rafah by the Israeli Defense Forces."

"These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation," the statement said.

"Civilians must be respected and protected at all times, in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza.

For people in Gaza, nowhere is safe now," the statement added.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages," the statement noted.

He calls for the Rafah crossing to be re-opened immediately and we must have unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," the statement added. (end)

ast







MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108213379