Cecilia Chang Earns Prestigious Recognition In The Insurance's Global 100 Award

HONG KONG SAR - 14 May 2024 - Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong, has been selected as one of the outstanding global leaders in the prestigious "Global 100" for 2024, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry, by Insurance Business.









The 'Global 100' list is a hallmark of excellence, featuring individuals who not only excel in their roles but also contribute significantly to the advancement of the industry. Cecilia Chang has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry.



Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong , said, "I am deeply honored to have been selected as one of the 'Global 100' global leaders by Insurance Business, as the CEO of Generali Hong Kong. Leading Generali Hong Kong, we demonstrate our ambition to be a Lifetime Partner to our customers - a commitment I hold with great pride. This accolade is a reflection of our bold vision and the successful strategies we have implemented to stand out in a competitive field. I am proud of what we have achieved together and excited for the journey ahead as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of the insurance industry."



Mr. Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Insurance Business , shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "It was inspiring to see so many talented and driven professionals operating in the industry from across the globe. Cecilia fully deserves this honour for being a high achiever, driving growth and innovation along with leading the insurance industry into a new era."



The Insurance Business Global 100 list features outstanding professionals who are making a positive difference and helping drive change across the industry. Now in its fifth year, this formidable list of the biggest names in insurance was put together by Insurance Business, leveraging its unique position as a true global publication and reaching six different markets – the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific and the UK.







