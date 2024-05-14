Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Setting New Standard For Efficient Healthcare, Including Virtual Healthcare

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
HealthLynked leverages innovative cutting-edge technology and connectivity to make healthcare more efficient for patients and doctors The company's HealthLynked Network, a comprehensive and sophisticated cloud-based healthcare platform, connects patients, healthcare providers, and medical facilities, providing centralized information access and communication Through its sophisticated platform, HealthLynked is changing how patients and medical professionals can, for example, interact with telehealth and telemedicine services The network facilitates real-time interactions between healthcare providers and patients, greatly improving the efficient delivery of healthcare information and services remotely through a user-facing app, securely transmitting needed patient data on demand
HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)
offers cutting-edge technology and connectivity to provide more efficient, accessible, and personalized healthcare, through centralized and integrated information management and access. Among other things, HealthLynked greatly improves the use and effectiveness of remote patient care, such as telemedicine, telehealth, remote monitoring, and direct-to-consumer lab testing.
At the heart of the system is the HealthLynked Network, the company's comprehensive and sophisticated cloud-based healthcare platform that securely, efficiently, and cost-effectively connects patients, healthcare providers, and medical facilities. The platform's offerings include centralizing and securing...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
...
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN14052024000224011066ID1108212195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.