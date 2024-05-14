TBC Supplies Introduces Cutting-Edge Water Mist System And Commercial Kitchen Splashbacks

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Australia, May 14, 2024 - TBC Supplies, renowned for its commitment to excellence in kitchen equipment and safety, is proud to introduce its newest offerings designed to revolutionize commercial kitchen environments - the Water Mist System and Commercial Kitchen Splashbacks.



The Water Mist System is a cutting-edge fire suppression solution that utilizes high-pressure water mist to quickly and effectively extinguish fires in commercial kitchens. Unlike traditional fire suppression systems, which can cause significant damage due to the use of chemicals or water, the Water Mist System minimizes damage while ensuring the safety of kitchen staff and patrons. Its advanced technology disperses a fine mist that suffocates flames, making it ideal for a wide range of kitchen applications.



In addition to the Water Mist System, TBC Supplies is also launching a line of Commercial Kitchen Splashbacks designed to enhance hygiene and cleanliness in commercial kitchen environments. Made from durable materials that are easy to clean and maintain, these splashbacks provide a sleek and stylish solution for protecting kitchen walls from grease, moisture, and food particles. With customizable options available, including size, color, and design, TBC Supplies' Commercial Kitchen Splashbacks are the perfect choice for any commercial kitchen looking to upgrade its facilities.



TBC Supplies introduces latest innovations - the Water Mist System and Commercial Kitchen Splashbacks. TBC Supplies is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products that prioritize safety, efficiency, and innovation. With the introduction of these new offerings, we are confident that we will continue to exceed customers' expectations and set new standards for excellence in the industry. For details, visit:

