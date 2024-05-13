Crown Prince Reviews ADC's Plans, Future Projects, Follows Up On Progress Of ASEZA's Projects, Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday was briefed on the plans and future projects of the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), which aim to improve the quality of services provided in Aqaba.

During a meeting held at the corporation's headquarters, Crown Prince Hussein stressed the need to focus on facilitating the experience of investors and promoting the investment environment in Aqaba, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Crown Prince was briefed by ADC CEO Hussein Safadi on the corporation's plans and major projects during the upcoming period.

Chairman of the board of directors of the ADC Nayef Fayez, members of the ADC board of directors, and the director of the Office of the Crown Prince, Zaid Baqain, attended the meeting, the statement said.

Also on Sunday, Crown Prince Hussein held a separate meetings at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), where he followed up on progress in the authority's projects and strategy aimed at improving service quality, enhancing the investment environment and advancing the tourism sector.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince was briefed on the agenda of entertainment events planned in Aqaba for the upcoming period, another Royal Court statement said.

The Crown Prince stressed the need to focus on training, education, and skills development programmes for young people to prepare them for the job market, according to the statement.

ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Fayez, members of the board of commissioners and the director of the Office of the Crown Prince, Zaid Baqain, attended the meeting.