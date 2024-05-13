Trend Micro's 2023 Cybersecurity Report: Blocking 73 Million Threats In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Trend Micro Incorporated, a cybersecurity frontrunner, disclosed its 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Report on Monday. The report indicates that the company has intercepted over 161 billion threats globally, a 10% increase from last year. It also warns of attackers using more complex methods to target fewer victims, potentially for larger financial rewards.

The report, titled“Calibrating Expansion,” emphasizes the need for businesses to proactively manage risks across their entire attack surface in the ever-evolving cybersecurity environment. It highlights a 349% jump in email malware detection worldwide, while malicious and phishing URL detections have fallen by 27%. The report identifies cloud app access as a high-risk area, with Trend's Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) noting nearly 83 billion access attempts.

In Egypt, Trend Micro has fortified its cybersecurity stance by blocking over 73 million threats, including 18 million email threats and 2 million malicious URL attacks. The company has also thwarted over 8 million malware attacks, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the Middle East's digital infrastructure.

Assad Arabi, Managing Director for Africa and Venture Markets at Trend Micro, said:“Cybersecurity is pivotal to Egypt's digital transformation. Our 2023 report reaffirms our dedication to strengthening this base. Our efforts extend beyond defence; we aim to empower businesses, drive innovation, and instil trust in technology, ensuring a secure digital future for Egypt.”

In line with its mission to enhance cybersecurity awareness, Trend Micro is hosting the Risk to Resilience (R2R) World Tour in Egypt on May 15th. This event underscores the company's alignment with Egypt's Vision 2030 and its commitment to promoting cybersecurity excellence in the region.