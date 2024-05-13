European PM Receives Update On Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the EU-AzerbaijanParliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev, as well asmember of the delegation, MP Sevil Mikayilova met Monday withMember of the European Parliament (EP) Javier Nart, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, discussions revolved around thedevelopments taking place in the South Caucasus and Europe, therole and importance of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancingregional and international cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the work done regarding the borderdelimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the negotiations forthe establishment of peace in the region, as well as the seriousdamage caused to the peace process in the region by the Westerncircles' double standard approach.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.