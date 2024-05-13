German Ambassador On Ukraine's Victory: There Will Be No 'Minsk-3'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula and will stand by Ukraine if there are peace talks.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said this in an interview with the United News national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"These are Ukrainian sacrifices that are being made, and only Ukraine can decide when such negotiations and such a decision will become possible. We will not give any instructions to Ukraine. If there are any negotiations, we will stand by Ukraine. There won't be any 'Minsk-3'," he said.

Jaeger said that it is Ukrainians who bear the burden of the war and are waging war to restore the territorial integrity of their country, including Crimea.

The diplomat added that Germany supports President Zelensky's Peace Formula and considers it a proper approach to end this war.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war started by Russia.

The clauses of the Formula are radiation and nuclear safety, food security, energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the world order, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the return of justice, compensation for damages, a special tribunal, countering ecocide, preventing escalation, and confirming the end of the war.

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with heads of state and government from all continents expected to attend. The participating countries are working out a common negotiating position and planning to hand it over to Russia.