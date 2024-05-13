Fizyr Partner With Dero To Develop 'Advanced Robotic Picking' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Fizyr , a provider of vision AI for robotic systems, has formed a new strategic partnership with Dero Group , an expert in food processing and robotic automation solutions.

This partnership marks a“significant milestone in the pursuit of highly efficient automation in complex, high-variability tasks within food processing and logistics sectors”, say the companies.

Fizyr empowers systems and robotics integrators with its industry-leading vision AI and other resources needed to automate the most intricate tasks in dynamic environments.

Combining with Dero's“deep expertise and stellar reputation” in automation solutions drives remarkable advancements in tailor-made production automation.

Ken Fleming, Fizyr CEO, says:“The partnership between Fizyr and Dero Group is not just a step forward for both companies, but a leap towards the future of robotic automation in food processing, supply chain and logistics sectors, promising to make operations smarter, faster and more efficient.

