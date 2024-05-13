ASE Records 0.31% Increase In Monday's Trading

Amman, May 13 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Monday's trading session on a positive note, with a 0.31 percent increase at 2,375 points.The trading session saw 2 million shares changing hands, at a value of JD2.8 million through 1,895 transactions.Analyzing the performance of publicly traded companies, data revealed that 33 firms saw an uptick in their share prices, while 19 declined and 34 were unchanged.

