Industry Minister Fosters Economic Cooperation With Arab Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) - Amidst the sessions of the Economic and Social Council, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali engaged in discussions with several Arab counterparts to bolster economic ties across various sectors.In talks with Bahraini Minister of Industry and Trade, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Palestinian Minister of National Economy, Mohammad Alamour, and Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, Shamali explored avenues for enhancing economic cooperation.The discussions centered on streamlining trade processes and mitigating existing barriers. All parties underscored the significance of augmenting trade relations between Jordan and the markets of allied nations, leveraging available resources and incentives to facilitate this exchange.