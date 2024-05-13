Mentee Robotics Unveils Humanoid Robot That 'Integrates AI Across All Operational Layers' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mentee Robotics is developing an end-to-end humanoid robot with sufficient dexterity for a wide spectrum of activities in both households and industrial warehouses.
For the first time, Mentee Robotics demonstrates a complete end-to-end cycle – from a verbal command to complex task completion including navigation, locomotion, scene understanding, object detection and localization, grasping, and natural language understanding.
The production-ready prototype expected to be deployed by Q1 2025, will be powered by camera-only sensing, proprietary electric motors that support unprecedented dexterity, and fully integrated AI.
The rapid progress in AI enables a new world of automation, capable of autonomously fulfilling complex tasks in both home and industrial environments.
Founded in 2022 by Prof. Amnon Shashua, the chairman of Mentee Robotics, a world-renowned expert in AI, computer vision, natural language processing and other related fields; Prof. Lior Wolf, the CEO of Mentee Robotics and formerly a research scientist and director at Facebook AI Research; and Prof. Shai Shalev-Shwartz, a world-renowned computer scientist and machine learning researcher; Mentee Robotics has operated in stealth mode for the past two years, developing an end-to-end humanoid robot with sufficient dexterity for a wide spectrum of activities in both households and industrial warehouses.
