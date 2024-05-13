Telangana Records 9.51 Pc Polling In First Two Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) About 9.51 per cent votes were polled in the first two hours in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana on Monday.

The process began at 7 a.m. in all polling stations across the state amid tight security.

According to the Election Commission, Adilabad recorded the highest turnout of 13.22 per cent followed by 12.88 per cent in Zahirabad and 2.80 per cent in Nalgonda by 9 a.m.

The lowest polling of 5.40 per cent was recorded in Secunderabad constituency in the state capital.

In the Secunderabad Assembly segment, where the by-election is being held, 6.28 per cent of voters cast their votes in the first two hours.

The vacancy arose following the death of sitting MLA Lasya Nanditha of BRS in a road accident in February 2024, just three months after she was elected in the Assembly elections.

A little over 3.17 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 525 candidates in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in 106 Assembly segments. However, in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies the polling will conclude at 4 p.m. Those standing in queue at the time of closure of polling will be allowed to cast their votes.

Telangana had recorded a turnout of 71.34 per cent during the Assembly elections held in November 2023.