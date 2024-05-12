50 Soldiers Injured In Past 24 Hours In Gaza, Says Israeli Occupation Army

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday evening that 50 Israeli soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours, amid clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance factions in different axes of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) said.

