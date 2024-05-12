               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
50 Soldiers Injured In Past 24 Hours In Gaza, Says Israeli Occupation Army


5/12/2024 7:21:46 PM

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday evening that 50 Israeli soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours, amid clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance factions in different axes of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) said.

Jordan News Agency

