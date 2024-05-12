Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Presents Weekly Overview

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan released avideo overview prepared based on information shared last week.
Azernews presents the video referring to thepress service of the ministry.
MENAFN12052024000195011045ID1108203561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.