French Political Circles Continue Their Subversive Actions, Says Community

Nazrin Abdul

French political circles continue their provocative actions.

According to Azernews , this was told in thestatement of the West Azerbaijan Community.

In the statement, it is also mentioned: "These days, the mayorof Lyon, France, Gregory Duce, together with a group of radicalmembers of the Armenian diaspora, took a photo in front of the mapof the crazy fantasy called "great Armenia", and insulted theterritorial integrity of the countries of the region and usedArmenia as a tool to increase tension in the region. tried to useas

It should be recalled that Gregory Duse held regular meetingswith known separatist circles and actively supported activitiesagainst the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In addition, themayor of Lyon is closely involved in the erasure of Azerbaijanicultural heritage in Armenia. It was on his initiative that LyonCity Hall and Yerevan Municipality started the project to destroythe remains of the historical Tepebaşı neighborhood in Yerevan.

The Western Azerbaijani Community strongly condemns theprovocative actions of Gregory Doucet and the widespreadAzeriphobia in French political circles and demands that Francestop its destructive actions.