Smiling Faces To Tears Of Joy: Medley Of Emotions Marks PM Modi’S Bengal Campaign

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies in the last three phases have seen a relentless attack on the Congress as well as the INDIA bloc, however, his Bengal campaign on Sunday was marked by a medley of emotions including excitement, happiness and tears of joy.

With umpteen smiling faces and people standing out in the crowd with their unique gestures while some getting overwhelmed after meeting the Prime Minister, the three rallies in Bengal clocked a wide spectrum of emotions.

Some party workers were too overwhelmed after meeting PM Modi that they couldn't contain themselves, tears flowing down their cheeks showed their surge of emotions.

The first burst of emotion unravelled at the Hooghly rally, where a heart-warming gesture by two individuals even moved the Prime Minister and filled him with gratitude.

While PM Modi addressed the public gathering, two individuals stood out with the hand-made portraits of his mother Heeraben, in a way conveying their good wishes to the Prime Minister on Mother's Day.

PM Modi asked his security men to collect the portraits and thanked the two for making the moment 'special' for him.

In another incident, the video of which is viral, some BJP workers got a chance to meet the Prime Minister after he finished his speech.

A couple of women BJP workers greeted PM Modi while he walked out of the stage. They looked visibly elated and joyous over the 'first' meeting with PM, with some even bowing down and touching his feet.

PM Modi, known for leading by example, returns the favour.

These workers, a couple of them teary-eyed, also shouted slogans 'Har ghar Modi.'

Later speaking to media persons, they also shared their experience and nervousness about meeting the Prime Minister for the first time.

In the Howrah rally, the emotions breached a new level as a couple of people including women and children were seen trying hard to control their tears.

PM Modi, after spotting them in the crowd, lauded them for their hard work and also urged them to hold back tears. But, they looked inconsolable and tears rolled down their cheeks while the guards collected the paintings and portraits they brought for the Prime Minister.

During election season, excitement and enthusiasm are known to reach another level but such a burst of emotions is rare. People getting driven to tears of joy by the aura and presence of a star campaigner could probably be the first of its kind.