International Port & Marine Development Conference 2024 concludes embracing trends to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – The recently concluded International Port & Marine Development Conference in Jeddah has set a new course for the maritime industry, emphasizing smart and sustainable port infrastructure as the cornerstone for global maritime progress.



Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a regional maritime hub was showcased throughout the conference, reflecting its ambitious goals to enhance maritime infrastructure and bolster trade relations with key partners. Notably, the country's significant rise in global rankings, advancing eight places in annual container throughput, underscores its dedication to advancing maritime capabilities on the international stage.



One of the conference's focal points was the logistics park at Jeddah Port, slated for completion in 2024. This project represents more than mere expansion; it embodies a comprehensive approach to port development, incorporating infrastructure upgrades to meet evolving industry needs.



In an era of digital transformation, the conference underscored the imperative for ports and terminals to adopt a digital mindset to stay competitive. With a shift towards digitization, automation, and decarbonization, operators must embrace technological trends to enhance efficiency and sustainability.



The conference brought together industry leaders, policymakers, international experts, and stakeholders to strategize for sustainable industry growth. Discussions focused on green and eco-friendly solutions, with an emphasis on port development, construction, operation, and maritime logistics.



Key topics covered included port infrastructure modernization strategies, container terminal automation challenges and opportunities, innovations in port and marine development, and financing models for port development projects. These discussions provided valuable insights into addressing challenges such as time in port, congestion, delays, and carbon emissions.



As the maritime industry charts a course towards a smarter, more sustainable future, the International Port & Marine Development Conference serves as a beacon of collaboration, innovation, and progress, propelling global maritime endeavours to new heights.







