(MENAFN) American journalist Tucker Carlson recently conducted a 22-minute interview with Tara Reade, a former UNITED STATES Senate aide and contributor to RT, in Moscow. Reade gained prominence after accusing Joe Biden, then a Democratic senator and now the President of the United States, of sexually assaulting her in 1993. The interview shed light on Reade's experiences, including her relocation to Moscow due to safety concerns and her allegations of harassment by UNITED STATES government agencies.



During the interview, Reade recounted her ordeal with the UNITED STATES Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI, alleging that she had faced harassment and even received death threats. According to Reade, UNITED STATES authorities accessed her email and social media accounts and built a case against her, although the specifics of the supposed crime remained undisclosed as the case was sealed. Reade suggested that her refusal to remain silent about the alleged sexual assault by Biden was the primary reason behind the legal proceedings initiated against her.



Moreover, Reade claimed that the mainstream UNITED STATES media had contributed to her persecution by amplifying innuendos and portraying her in a negative light, with many outlets allegedly acting as proxies of the UNITED STATES government. In addition to her sexual harassment allegations against Biden, Reade asserted that her recent criticisms of the UNITED STATES economy and her views on geopolitical matters, such as the situation in Ukraine, had led UNITED STATES authorities to perceive her as a traitor.



The interview with Reade highlights the complexities surrounding her allegations and the broader implications of her experiences with UNITED STATES government agencies. It underscores the importance of examining claims of harassment and persecution within the context of power dynamics and media influence, shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals who come forward with allegations against powerful figures.

