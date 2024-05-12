Air Defense Destroys Five Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Kherson And Mykolaiv Regions Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, air defense units destroyed five Russian reconnaissance drones in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, May 11, 2024, air defense units of southern Ukraine destroyed five Russian reconnaissance UAVs - four ZALA in Kherson and an Orlan-10 in Mykolaiv,” the statement said.

As reported, specialists of the Kyiv explosive service neutralized a Russian FPV drone with an unexploded ordnance in the Kherson region.