Kazakhstan Pushes To Accelerate Aktaubaku Transport Route Expansion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed officials to speed up efforts to launch new transport capacity on the Aktau-Baku route, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kazakh government.

Speaking at a meeting on the implementation of presidential directives in the field of transit and transport development, he drew attention to delays in procurement procedures for six container ships intended for operation on the route.

Particular focus was also placed on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The government noted ongoing work to reduce delivery times along the corridor, to introduce tariffs on the“Altynkol–Poti/Batumi” route, and to integrate digital systems with partners in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

At present, major railway infrastructure projects covering a total length of 3,900 km are being implemented. These include the construction of the“Moyynty–Kyzylzhar” and“Bakhty-Ayagoz” lines, as well as the modernization of the“Altynkol-Zhetygen”, “Shalkar-Beineu”,“Beineu-Mangystau” sections, and others.

Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, transported 59,400 containers in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) on the Aktau–Baku-Aktau route in 2025, marking an increase of more than 15% compared to 2024, when the figure stood at 51,400 TEU.