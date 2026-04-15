8 Drown In Farah River Over Two Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Eight people have drowned in the river in western Farah province over the past two months, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Mullah Kalimullah Nangyal urged families to prevent their children from going near the river.

He said rising water levels in the provincial capital and districts had led to an increase in drowning incidents.

He said eight people had lost their lives after drowning in the river during the past two months.

Expressing concern over the incidents, he said:“We urge citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to riverbanks and refrain from swimming in deep water. We also ask parents to closely monitor their children and prevent them from going near the Farah River.”

Referring to a recent incident, he said a man identified as Omid had drowned in the river and despite joint efforts by security forces and local residents, his body had not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Irfan, a survivor of a similar incident, described drowning as a very difficult situation and urged young people to avoid swimming in rivers to protect their lives.

Another resident, Inayatullah Hamdard, said those who swim in rivers not only risk their lives but also cause grief to their families.

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