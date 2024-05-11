2024 Fuzhou Immersive Research Tour Of International Digital Media Kicks Off In Fuzhou

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On May 10, the launch ceremony of the 2024 Fuzhou Immersive Research Tour of International Digital Media was held at the Fuzhou Urban Lounge. The event was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee, and co-organized by Fuzhou Daily and Fuzhou Broadcast and Television.

With the theme of“Global Gathering in the Land of Blessing for Shared Prosperity,” the event invited media representatives from 20 countries and regions across five continents, along with representatives from mainstream media outlets in China, to gather in the blessed city of Fuzhou, enjoy and experience the unique charm of the city, and immerse themselves in the achievements of the city's digital industry development.

Fuzhou boasts rich cultural heritage, with a history of more than 7,000 years and an urban history of over 2,200 years, nurturing the distinctive Mindu culture. The Three Lanes and Seven Alleys Historical and Cultural Block is known as the“living fossil of ancient city street system” and the“museum of the architecture of the Ming and Qing dynasties.” Since the conservation and restoration started in the 1990s, the block has been revitalized, becoming an important window for promoting the Mindu culture.







The tour group firstly visited the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, where media representatives experienced the superior natural environment and profound cultural heritage of Fuzhou at the Fuzhou Urban Lounge in the Former Residence of Lin Congyi in the Gong Alley. Then they admired more than a hundred dishes of the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast carved from Shoushan stone at the Hundred Banquet Hall, appreciated the charm of global important agricultural cultural heritage and Fujian's intangible cultural heritage at the Fuzhou Jasmine Cultural Hall and the Museum of Fujian Intangible Cultural Heritage, respectively, enjoyed Min Opera at the Waterside Stage, and witnessed the magical craftsmanship of hand-hammered wrappers of rouyan at Tongli Rouyan, a China Time-honored Brand. At the Former Residence of Yan Fu, they paid tribute to his glorious life and the value and significance of Yan Fu's thoughts in today's era.

The second leg of the tour was the Kuliang Scenic Area, where the group members visited the Cryptomeria King Park, the Kuliang Club, the Foreign and Local Public Well, the Kuliang Post Office, the Gardner Memorial Museum, the Life On The Mountain Museum, the Yixia Villa, and the Kuliang Church. They experienced the area's century-long history of Sino-foreign integration, and learnt about the stories of friendship between Chinese and American people.

The event is reportedly to last for two days, during which the group will also visit the China Shipbuilding Culture City and representative digital enterprises in Fuzhou.