Caspian Sea to Lake Superior: 7 largest lakes in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dive into the world of lakes! Explore their beauty, biodiversity, and significance. From the majestic Great Lakes to the serene waters of Lake Baikal, discover the wonders of these vital ecosystems and their impact on our planet

Explore the enchanting realm of lakes! From the grandeur of the Great Lakes to the tranquility of Lake Baikal, uncover their beauty and ecological importance

Though it's often referred to as the world's largest lake, it's technically a saltwater lake or a landlocked sea. It's bordered by several countries, including Russia

It's the largest freshwater lake by surface area and the third-largest by volume. It's part of the Great Lakes of North America

It's the largest lake in Africa by surface area and the second-largest freshwater lake by surface area in the world. It's located in East Africa

Another of the Great Lakes of North America, it's the second largest by surface area and the third largest by volume

Also part of the Great Lakes, it's the third largest by surface area and the second largest by volume

The second deepest and the second oldest freshwater lake in the world. It's located in the African Great Lakes region and is bordered by Tanzania, Congo, Burundi

It's the deepest and the oldest freshwater lake in the world by volume. Located in Siberia, Russia, it's also one of the clearest lakes globally

The largest lake entirely within Canada; it's located in the Northwest Territories