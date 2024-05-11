Caspian Sea to Lake Superior: 7 largest lakes in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dive into the world of lakes! Explore their beauty, biodiversity, and significance. From the majestic Great Lakes to the serene waters of Lake Baikal, discover the wonders of these vital ecosystems and their impact on our planet
Explore the enchanting realm of lakes! From the grandeur of the Great Lakes to the tranquility of Lake Baikal, uncover their beauty and ecological importance
Though it's often referred to as the world's largest lake, it's technically a saltwater lake or a landlocked sea. It's bordered by several countries, including Russia
It's the largest freshwater lake by surface area and the third-largest by volume. It's part of the Great Lakes of North America
It's the largest lake in Africa by surface area and the second-largest freshwater lake by surface area in the world. It's located in East Africa
Another of the Great Lakes of North America, it's the second largest by surface area and the third largest by volume
Also part of the Great Lakes, it's the third largest by surface area and the second largest by volume
The second deepest and the second oldest freshwater lake in the world. It's located in the African Great Lakes region and is bordered by Tanzania, Congo, Burundi
It's the deepest and the oldest freshwater lake in the world by volume. Located in Siberia, Russia, it's also one of the clearest lakes globally
The largest lake entirely within Canada; it's located in the Northwest Territories
MENAFN11052024007385015968ID1108201027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.