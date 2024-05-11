Ukrainian Armed Forces Repel 13 Enemy Attacks In Orikhiv Direction And One On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction and one on the left bank of the Dnipro River yesterday.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

“In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out 13 attacks, including eight near Staromaiorske and five near Robotyne,” the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack but suffered losses and retreated to their original positions.

AFU repelled ten attacks inske and on left bank over last day

Overflights of 260 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded over the day. The Russians carried out artillery shelling, launched numerous airstrikes using guided bombs, attack drones of various types, and are constantly conducting aerial reconnaissance

As reported, there is no large-scale enemy offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region, and the attempted offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv border region is aimed at pulling the Defense Forces from other areas and is a classic information and psychological operation.