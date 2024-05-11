Azerbaijan's Ali Asadov Congratulates Prime Minister Of Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov congratulated MikhailMishustin on his appointment as the Chairman of the Government ofthe Russian Federation, Azernews reports.
The Prime Minister noted M. Mishustin's contribution to thestrengthening of multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan andRussia based on the traditions of friendship, good neighborlinessand mutual respect.
Confidence was expressed that the activities of the governmentled by M. Mishustin will continue to contribute to theestablishment of mutually beneficial cooperation between the twocountries and the deepening of strategic partnership.
