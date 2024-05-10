( MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) San Miguelito Bridge will be closed this weekend. During this weekend, work will be carried out to replace the access slabs on the right side in the direction of Tocumen towards the center of Panama City. The repair has reached 50% progress.

