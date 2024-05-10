Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Project On Schedule: Northern Railways

Shri Shobhan Chaudhuri started his inspection from Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station yard by motor trolley up to Chenab Bridge. He inspected Tunnel no 33, Tunnel no 34, Anji Bridge, tunnel no 35, Reasi Yard, Tunnel no 36 and Chenab Bridge. Balance activities for completing work of Tunnel T-33 was thoroughly discussed with engineers of Northern Railway and KRCL.



The General Manager expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress but impressed upon the project authorities to closely monitor all the activities and augment resources to expedite the work, at the same time observing all the safety precautions while proceeding the tunnel mining work passing through geologically weak strata.

It is pertinent to mention that this 3.2 Km long tunnel is passing through main boundary thrust and a lot of challenges have been encountered in its construction, however now it is nearing completion.



This tunnel near Katra is critical for commissioning of the entire project. He also inspected the bridge instrumentation provided at Bridge no 220 in Reasi Yard and Bridge no 224 in Bakkal Yard.



At Chenab Bridge the sites of proposed museum construction at Kauri were inspected. He advised the agencies to maintain the steady pace of work and strictly adhere to the targets.

Followed by site inspection a review meeting was held to discuss block section wise detailed status of works with KRCL. During the review meeting it was emphasized by the General Manager that targets must not slip any further and any shortfall occurring should be made up by diligent planning.

This project is widely acknowledged as one of the most challenging railway line endeavors in the Indian subcontinent, traversing through the young Himalayas fraught with geological complexities day, Indian Railway is edging closer to connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the Railway network.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now