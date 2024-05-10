Ukraine, Belgium Start Talks On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Belgium have started negotiations on the signing of an agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The negotiations started in fulfillment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's instruction and in continuation of his recent phone call with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Today's round of negotiations was conducted by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The Belgian delegation was headed by Peter Moors, the chief of staff of the Belgian prime minister.

"We appreciate Belgium's leadership in many issues of support for Ukraine both at the bilateral level and as part of Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and NATO on the way to our membership," Zhovkva said.

Ukraine, Portugal hold another round of talks on security deal

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement and considered some of its clauses. They also agreed on the next round of negotiations.

"The progress achieved after the first round creates real opportunities for signing the document in the near future," the report said.

On July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 nations agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The document laid down the work on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security.

Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine