US Plans To Announce New USD 400 Million Defence Package For Ukraine - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to announce a new military support package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine today.

This was reported by POLITICO , citing two administration officials, Ukrinform reports.



"The United States will announce a new USD 400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday," the publication said.

It is noted that the new support comes as Russia has launched a large-scale offensive on Kharkiv.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops have intensified shelling in the northern part of Kharkiv region, primarily hitting the city of Vovchansk.

According to the Ministry of Defence, at around 5 am, the enemy attempted to break through the defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles. As of now, the attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity continues. Reserve units have been deployed to strengthen defence in this area of the frontline.